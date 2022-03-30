Malaysia c.bank trims 2022 GDP forecast, sees supply chain disruption

By Rozanna Latiff and Liz Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank on Wednesday trimmed its 2022 economic growth forecast to between 5.3%-6.3%, with its governor saying the country's continued recovery will be slightly offset by the economic expected impact of the Ukraine conflict.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) had previously projected the economy would grow between 5.5%-6.5% in 2022, as borders and businesses reopen following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Malaysia's exports are expected to rise 10.9% this year on higher global demand and stronger commodity prices, despite supply chain disruptions and a spike in global oil prices stemming from the war in Ukraine, Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohamad Yunus said.

"However, we are operating in a highly dynamic environment. As such, risks are tilted to the downside, many stemming from both COVID-19 and geopolitical developments," she told a news conference following the release of BNM's annual report.

Malaysia posted 3.1% economic growth in 2021, rebounding after recording its worst performance in more than two decades in the previous year.

Headline inflation is expected to average between 2.2%-3.2% in 2022, with spare capacity in Malaysia's economy and the labour market cushioning the impact of rising prices globally, Nor Shamsiah said.

Last month, the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.75% to support a continued recovery.

Nor Shamsiah, however, said BNM was "mindful of the consequences of keeping interest rates low for an extended period of time, which could lead to an unhealthy build up in financial imbalances."

She said that any monetary policy adjustment would be gradual and measured, determined by new data amid uncertainty.

The governor also stressed that its policy measures would need to be supported by long-term reforms to increase income in order to manage inflation and higher living costs in the future.

Malaysian industries last week protested against a government plan to raise a national minimum wage, warning that companies could lose their competitive edge as well as suffer higher costs and a hit to their business recovery.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Liz Lee Editing by Ed Davies)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8004; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.