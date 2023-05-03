Malaysia c.bank surprises by raising policy rate to 3%

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank on Wednesday unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate MYINTR=ECI by 25 basis points to 3.00%, with core inflation expected to remain elevated despite moderation in recent months.

A Reuters poll of 25 economists had largely expected Bank Negara Malaysia to hold its overnight policy rate at 2.75% for a third straight meeting.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

