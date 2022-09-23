Malaysia c.bank says no plans for capital controls or re-pegging ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia will not resort to capital controls or re-pegging the ringgit currency, the central bank said on Friday.

"Rather than resorting to capital controls or re-pegging of the ringgit, the policy priority now is to sustain economic growth in an environment of price stability and to further strengthen domestic economic fundamentals through structural reforms," Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said in a statement.

