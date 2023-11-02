Malaysia c.bank maintains key rate for third straight meeting

Adds details, quotes from c.bank statement

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate MYINTR=ECI unchanged at its final policy meeting for the year on Thursday, amid stable inflation and a steady growth outlook.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) maintained its overnight policy rate (OPR) at 3.00% for the third meeting in a row, in line with market expectations the central bank will stand pat on rates until at least next year.

The Southeast Asian economy has confronted sharply slowing growth this year as its exports cool from weaker global demand.

BNM said in a statement advance growth estimates indicated an improvement in economic activity in the third quarter, but growth outlook for 2024 "remains subject to downside risks stemming from weaker-than-expected external demand and larger and protracted declines in commodity production".

(Reporting by Danial Azhar and Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

