News & Insights

Malaysia c.bank maintains key rate for third straight meeting

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

November 02, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by Danial Azhar and Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

Adds details, quotes from c.bank statement

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate MYINTR=ECI unchanged at its final policy meeting for the year on Thursday, amid stable inflation and a steady growth outlook.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) maintained its overnight policy rate (OPR) at 3.00% for the third meeting in a row, in line with market expectations the central bank will stand pat on rates until at least next year.

The Southeast Asian economy has confronted sharply slowing growth this year as its exports cool from weaker global demand.

BNM said in a statement advance growth estimates indicated an improvement in economic activity in the third quarter, but growth outlook for 2024 "remains subject to downside risks stemming from weaker-than-expected external demand and larger and protracted declines in commodity production".

(Reporting by Danial Azhar and Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((danial.azhar@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/dan_azh ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.