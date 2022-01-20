Malaysia c.bank keeps interest rate at record low

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate MYINTR=ECI unchanged at a record low on Thursday, as expected, to support a recovering economy.

All 23 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll had expected Bank Negara Malaysia to hold its overnight policy rate steady at a record low of 1.75%.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.