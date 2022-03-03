Malaysia c.bank holds record low interest rate

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate MYINTR=ECI at a record low on Thursday, in line with expectations, as the economy's overall recovery trajectory remains on track.

A Reuters poll showed 19 economists surveyed had expected Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to keep its overnight policy rate steady at 1.75%, although some forecast a rate hike in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +603 23338008; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.