Malaysia c.bank holds record low interest rate

Malaysia's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at a record low on Thursday, in line with expectations, as the economy's overall recovery trajectory remains on track.

A Reuters poll showed 19 economists surveyed had expected Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to keep its overnight policy rate steady at 1.75%, although some forecast a rate hike in the third quarter.

