Malaysia c.bank hikes key rate for second straight meeting

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate MYINTR=ECI for the second straight meeting on Wednesday, as it looked to temper rising inflation and strengthen the country's currency.

Bank Negara Malaysia lifted its overnight policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.25%, as expected by all 22 economists polled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

