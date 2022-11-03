Malaysia c.bank hikes key rate for fourth straight meeting

November 03, 2022 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate MYINTR=ECI for the fourth straight meeting on Thursday as it seeks to cool inflation amid a positive growth outlook.

Bank Negara Malaysia lifted its overnight policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.75%, as expected by all but two of the 27 economists polled by Reuters.

