Malaysia c.bank hikes key rate for fourth straight meeting

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate MYINTR=ECI for the fourth straight meeting on Thursday as it seeks to cool inflation amid a positive growth outlook.

Bank Negara Malaysia lifted its overnight policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.75%, as expected by all but two of the 27 economists polled by Reuters.

