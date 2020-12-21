Malaysia c.bank appoints committee to develop alternative reference rate

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank said on Monday a financial markets committee has been appointed to oversee the development of an alternative reference rate (ARR) for Malaysia and to deliberate on the continuity of the Kuala Lumpur Interbank Offered Rate (KLIBOR).

"The Bank envisages the identified ARR will run in

parallel with the existing KLIBOR, thus providing sufficient time for market participants and stakeholders to prepare for the adoption of ARR," Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement.

