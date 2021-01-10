US Markets
Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Rozanna Latiff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Monday signed a deal to buy an additional 12.2 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by U.S. and German drugmakers Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE, the health ministry said in a statement.

The deal brings the total amount of the Pfizer vaccines procured by Malaysia to 25 million doses, enough to cover 39% of its population, the ministry said.

