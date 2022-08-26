Malaysia brings forward tabling of 2023 budget to Oct 7 - report

Malaysia's government will present its budget for 2023 to parliament on Oct. 7, earlier than originally scheduled, news portal Malaysiakini reported on Friday, citing the country's law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The budget was previously scheduled to be tabled on Oct. 28. A spokesperson for Wan Junaidi did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

