Malaysia brings forward tabling of 2023 budget to Oct 7 - report

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia's government will present its budget for 2023 to parliament on Oct. 7, earlier than originally scheduled, news portal Malaysiakini reported on Friday, citing the country's law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The budget was previously scheduled to be tabled on Oct. 28. A spokesperson for Wan Junaidi did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Writing by Rozanna Latiff)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8004; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.