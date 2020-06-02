Malaysia Bourse Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in five straight sessions, advancing more than 65 points or 4.7 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,505-point plateau and it's got a firm lead again for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains upbeat on continued optimism for economic recovery as business reopen following the coronavirus-induced shutdown. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and industrials, although the plantations were soft on profit taking.

For the day, the index jumped 17.55 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 1,507.69 after trading between 1,480.17 and 1,509.74. Volume was 9.625 billion shares worth 6.207 billion ringgit. There were 596 gainers and 428 decliners.

Among the actives, Malaysia Airports Holdings skyrocketed 14.20 percent, while Genting surged 10.75 percent, Genting Malaysia soared 10.17 percent, Public Bank spiked 7.27 percent, Press Metal perked 5.82 percent, Top Glove plummeted 4.76 percent, Hartalega Holdings plunged 3.34 percent, Sime Darby Plantations tumbled 2.94 percent, IOI Corporation skidded 2.01 percent, Dialog Group retreated 1.27 percent, RHB Capital gathered 1.22 percent, Digi.com advanced 1.11 percent, CIMB Group added 1.10 percent, Sime Darby gained 0.92 percent, IHH Healthcare sank 0.90 percent, Tenaga Nasional rose 0.84 percent, Axiata increased 0.78 percent, AMMB Holdings added 0.66 percent, Petronas Chemicals gained 0.65 percent, MISC rose 0.49 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong increased 0.45 percent, Maybank collected 0.40 percent and PPB Group was up 0.12 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Tuesday, sending the major averages to fresh multi-month closing highs.

The Dow jumped 267.63 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 25,742.65, while the NASDAQ added 56.33 points or 0.59 percent to end at 9,608.38 and the S&P 500 rose 25.09 points or 0.82 percent to close at 3,080.82.

The strength on Wall Street extended a recent upward trend amid optimism about an economic recovery as businesses reopen.

Traders have largely ignored the mass protests across the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. The protests have turned violent in many instances, but traders appear to believe that the unrest will be curtailed before having any meaningful impact on the economy.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid expectations the OPEC-led productions cuts will be extended. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $1.37 or 4 percent at $36.81 a barrel, the highest close since March.

