Malaysia Bourse Tipped To Find Additional Support

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing almost 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,490-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the political landscape in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index added 11.31 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 1,489.95 after trading between 1,474.95 and 1,491.07. Volume was three billion shares worth 2.4 billion ringgit. There were 481 decliners and 413 gainers.

Among the actives, Petronas Chemicals surged 3.77 percent, while Hartalega Holdings soared 3.48 percent, Genting tumbled 2.61 percent, Digi.com accelerated 2.44 percent, Press Metal perked 2.12 percent, AMMB Holdings spiked 1.93 percent, Genting Malaysia skidded 1.43 percent, RHB Capital jumped 1.24 percent, CIMB Group climbed 0.89 percent, Public Bank advanced 0.79 percent, Axiata dropped 0.74 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong shed 0.73 percent, Maybank collected 0.71 percent, Tenaga Nasional added 0.64 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 0.62 percent, Dialog Group rose 0.60 percent, Sime Darby increased 0.50 percent, IOI Corporation was up 0.24 percent and PPB Group, Top Glove, Malaysia Airports Holdings, IHH Healthcare and MISC all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Wednesday, accelerating as the day progressed.

The Dow jumped 1,173.45 points or 4.53 percent to end at 27,090.86, while the NASDAQ spiked 334.00 points or 3.85 percent to 9,018.09 and the S&P 500 surged 126.75 points or 4.22 percent to 3,130.12.

The rebound on Wall Street came after former Vice President Joe Biden performed much better than expected in the Super Tuesday contests, including an upset victory over Senator Bernie Sanders in delegate-rich Texas. Biden is seen as likely to be a much more pro-business president than the very liberal Sanders.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said service sector growth expanded to a one-year high in February, while payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased by more than expected in February.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Wednesday ahead of the meeting of OPEC and its allies in Vienna this week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.40 or 0.9 percent at $46.78 a barrel.

