Malaysia Bourse Tipped To Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 45 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just shy of the 1,625-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology stocks expected to soar on falling treasury yields. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and glove makers.

For the day, the index gained 12.97 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 1,624.78 after trading between 1,612.29 and 1,625.22. Volume was 8.124 billion shares worth 5.908 billion ringgit. There were 634 gainers and 551 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata surged 3.64 percent, while CIMB Group gathered 1.17 percent, Dialog Group gained 0.31 percent, Digi.com soared 3.35 percent, Genting improved 1.17 percent, Genting Malaysia perked 0.97 percent, Hartalega Holdings rose 0.21 percent, IHH Healthcare plunged 1.70 percent, IOI Corporation rallied 2.03 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.17 percent, Maxis jumped 2.01 percent, MISC tumbled 0.87 percent, Petronas Chemicals plummeted 1.80 percent, PPB Group advanced 0.64 percent, Press Metal added 0.42 percent, Public Bank collected 0.45 percent, RHB Capital increased 0.18 percent, Sime Darby Plantations perked 0.82 percent, Supermax climbed 1.66 percent, Telekom Malaysia fell 0.16 percent, Tenaga Nasional accelerated 2.88 percent, Top Glove spiked 2.98 percent and Maybank, Sime Darby and Petronas Dagangan were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday - especially the tech-heavy NASDAQ - and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow rose 29.71 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 31,832.15, while the NASDAQ surged 464.66 points or 3.69 percent to close at 13,073.82 and the S&P 500 jumped 54.09 points or 1.42 percent to end at 3,875.44.

The rebound by the NASDAQ comes as technology stocks saw significant strength amid a pullback by treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note has shown a notable move to the downside after ending the previous session at its highest closing level in over a year.

The subsequent pullback shown by yields inspired traders to pick up tech stocks at reduced levels despite lingering concerns about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

Electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) saw a significant rebound after closing lower for five straight sessions, while tech giants Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) also posted strong gains.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday, extending losses from previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.04 or 1.6 percent at $64.01 a barrel after rising to a high of $65.98 a barrel earlier in the day.

