Malaysia Bourse Tipped To Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting more than 5 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,510-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism that the economy will continue to recover from the Covid-19 shutdown. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Monday as gains from the financials were offset by weakness form the plantation stocks.

For the day, the index rose 3.98 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 1,511.24 after trading between 1,502.64 and 1,511.65. Volume was 6.334 billion shares worth 3.113 billion ringgit. There were 549 decliners and 434 gainers.

Among the actives, AMMB Holdings surged 4.81 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings plummeted 3.54 percent, PPB Group soared3.24 percent, IHH Healthcare spiked 2.22 percent, IOI Corporation plunged 1.59 percent, Genting Malaysia tumbled 1.46 percent, Axiata accelerated 1.45 percent, Sime Darby skidded 1.40 percent, Sime Darby Plantations retreated 1.39 percent, Top Glove jumped 1.30 percent, Press Metal declined 1.29 percent, Public Bank collected 1.21 percent, MISC climbed 1.04 percent, Digi.com dropped 0.93 percent, Dialog Group advanced 0.84 percent, Hartalega Holdings sank 0.83 percent, Genting shed 0.46 percent, CIMB Group added 0.27 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost 0.18 percent, Tenaga Nasional eased 0.17 percent and Petronas Chemicals, RHB Capital and Maybank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Monday, shaking off early directionless trade to finish in the green.

The Dow added 153.50 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 26,024.96, while the NASDAQ jumped 110.35 points or 1.11 percent to end at 10,056.47 and the S&P 500 rose 20.12 points or 0.65 percent to close at 3,117.86.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as traders continued to express optimism the U.S. economy will quickly recover from the coronavirus-induced setback. Recent retail sales and employment data far exceeded estimates, helping reinforce hopes of a V-shaped recovery even as most economists urge caution.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 183,000 new coronavirus infections were reported globally on Sunday, the biggest single-day increase since the outbreak began.

Traders shrugged off a report from the National Association of Realtors showing a continued nosedive in existing home sales in May.

Crude oil prices rose fairly sharply on Monday as traders continued to bet energy demand will increase despite reports showing a surge in new coronavirus infections. West Texas Crude oil futures contracts for July expired at $40.46 barrel, gaining $0.71 or 1.8 percent for the session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.