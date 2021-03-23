Malaysia Bourse Tipped To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 30 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Kuala Composite Index now rests just above the 1,595-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed coronavirus concerns and sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were firmly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, plantations, telecoms and glove makers.

For the day, the index dropped 21.44 points or 1.33 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,595.29 after peaking at 1,616.78. Volume was 7.052 billion shares worth 4.046 billion ringgit. There were 860 decliners and 315 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata tumbled 2.89 percent, while CIMB Group lost 0.44 percent, Dialog Group dropped 0.94 percent, Digi.com shed 0.82 percent, Genting plummeted 3.54 percent, Genting Malaysia and Top Glove both retreated 1.90 percent, Hartalega Holdings declined 1.03 percent, IOI Corporation slid 0.70 percent, Maybank fell 0.72 percent, Maxis dipped 0.45 percent, MISC was down 0.45 percent, Petronas Chemicals plunged 3.41 percent, PPB Group eased 0.11 percent, Press Metal surrendered 1.00 percent, Public Bank sank 0.95 percent, RHB Capital lost 0.74 percent, Sime Darby tanked 2.93 percent, Supermax skidded 2.35 percent, Telekom Malaysia slipped 0.65 percent, Tenaga Nasional weakened 0.56 percent and IHH Healthcare, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Sime Darby Plantations were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened in the red on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow tumbled 308.05 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 32,423.15, while the NASDAQ plunged 149.84 points or 1.12 percent to end at 13,227.70 and the S&P 500 sank 30.07 points or 0.76 percent to close at 3,910.52.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street partly reflected concerns about extended coronavirus lockdowns in Europe amid worries a new wave of infections. German leaders agreed to extend the country's lockdown until April 18, raising doubts about demand from Europe's largest economy.

Traders also kept an eye on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's virtual testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. Powell reiterated the Fed's recent assessment that indicators of economic activity have turned up recently.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. new home sales plummeted in February, hitting a nine-month low.

Crude oil prices tanked on Tuesday amid rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the extension of lockdown measures in several parts of Europe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $3.80 or 6.2 percent at $57.76 a barrel.

