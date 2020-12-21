Malaysia Bourse Tipped To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, dropping almost 35 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,645-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on renewed coronavirus concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financials, plantations and glove makers.

For the day, the index dipped 4.60 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 1,647.89 after trading between 1,641.92 and 1,657.82. Volume was 8.089 billion shares worth 3.669 billion ringgit. There were 848 decliners and 394 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata plummeted 3.36 percent, while Genting plunged 2.15 percent, CIMB Group tanked 1.83 percent, Sime Darby Plantations spiked 1.38 percent, Hartalega Holdings rallied 1.13 percent, KLCC Real Estate accelerated 1.12 percent, RHB Capital jumped 0.93 percent, Tenaga Nasional tumbled 0.93 percent, Dialog Group climbed 0.89 percent, Sime Darby skidded 0.88 percent, Maxis advanced 0.80 percent, Genting Malaysia added 0.73 percent, Digi.com sank 0.72 percent, Press Metal dropped 0.62 percent, Petronas Chemicals shed 0.53 percent, MISC gained 0.31 percent, Top Glove lost 0.30 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong fell 0.25 percent, Maybank collected 0.24 percent, IOI Corporation slid 0.23 percent, Telekom Malaysia dipped 0.18 percent, Public Bank rose 0.10 percent and PPB Group, IHH Healthcare and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but recovered as the day progressed to end mixed and little changed.

The Dow rose 37.40 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 30,216.45, while the NASDAQ fell 13.12 points or 0.10 percent to end at 12,742.52 and the S&P 500 slid 14.49 points or 0.39 percent to close at 3,694.92.

The early sell-off on Wall Street came on concerns about a new coronavirus strain in the U.K., with the variant said to be 70 percent more infectious than the original strain. This led Canada as well as several European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, to order a suspension of flights from Britain.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, as traders also reacted to news that Congressional leaders finally agreed on a new $900 billion relief package. The bill will purportedly provide more federal assistance to small businesses, healthcare providers, and the unemployed and includes direct payments worth up to $600 per adult and child.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Monday as reports of a surge in a new strain of coronavirus in the U.K. raised concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $1.27 or 2.6 percent at $47.97 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.