Malaysia Bourse Tipped To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, sliding almost 30 points or 2 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,555-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on hopes for a coronavirus treatment, with technology stocks also expected to fuel support. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday, dragged by heavy losses from the glove makers - although the financials and entertainment stocks mitigated the damage.

For the day, the index sank 8.10 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 1,556.64 after trading between 1,539.61 and 1,564.38. Volume was 19.2 billion shares worth 7.985 billion ringgit. There were 907 decliners and 315 gainers.

Among the actives, Hartalega Holdings plummeted 11.11 percent, while Top Glove plunged 10.26 percent, Genting Malaysia skyrocketed 8.41 percent, Genting surged 6.72 percent, AMMB Holdings spiked 4.50 percent, Press Metal accelerated 3.34 percent, CIMB Group jumped 2.91 percent, Public Bank climbed 2.84 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings gathered 2.61 percent, Maybank collected 2.14 percent, MISC perked 1.68 percent, Sime Darby advanced 1.42 percent, Tenaga Nasional added 1.27 percent, Axiata gained 0.96 percent, Petronas Chemicals skidded 0.84 percent, PPB Group retreated 0.73 percent, Digi.com declined 0.72 percent, Maxis rose 0.59 percent, Sime Darby Plantations dropped 0.39 percent, Dialog Group sank 0.27 percent, IHH Healthcare shed 0.19 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.18 percent and IOI Corporation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Wednesday, offsetting losses from the previous session.

The Dow climbed 289.93 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 27,976.84, while the NASDAQ surged 229.42 points or 2.13 percent to end at 11,012.24 and the S&P 500 gained 46.66 points or 1.40 percent to close at 3,380.35.

The strength on Wall Street reflected a rebound by tech stocks, which pulled back sharply in recent sessions after the NASDAQ hit a record closing high last Thursday. Big-name companies like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) led the way higher.

Positive sentiment may also have been generated by news that the U.S. government has secured 100 million doses of Moderna's (MRNA) experimental COVID-19 vaccine in a deal valued at up to $1.525 billion.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Labor Department showing the biggest increase in core consumer prices in nearly thirty years.

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after industry data showed that U.S. inventories of crude fell more than analysts expected, raising hopes of a recovery in global oil demand. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.07 or 2.56 percent at $42.70.

