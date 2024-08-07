Malaysia Bourse Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back sessions, jumping more than 55 points or 3.5 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,590-point plateau although it's likely to open under pressure on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on lingering concerns about the health of the U.S. economy. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials and energy companies, while the plantations were soft.

For the day, the index climbed 17.48 points or 1.11 percent to finish ay 1,591.87 after trading between 1,563.77 and 1,596.60. Among the actives, Axiata improved 1.33 percent, while Celcomdigi strengthened 1.96 percent, CIMB Group climbed 1.81 percent, Genting gained 1.16 percent, Genting Malaysia added 1.22 percent, Hong Leong Financial slumped 1.71 percent, IHH Healthcare expanded 0.16 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tumbled 2.89 percent, Maxis gathered 0.89 percent, Maybank collected 0.40 percent, MISC dropped 0.93 percent, MRDIY soared 3.52 percent, Petronas Chemicals plunged 3.04 percent, Petronas Dagangan retreated 2.11 percent, Petronas Gas fell 0.22 percent, PPB Group increased 1.26 percent, Press Metal perked 0.62 percent, Public Bank rose 0.95 percent, QL Resources was up 0.46 percent, RHB Capital advanced 1.42 percent, Sime Darby jumped 2.02 percent, SD Guthrie sank 0.67 percent, Sunway spiked 3.46 percent, Telekom Malaysia accelerated 2.96 percent, Tenaga Nasional rallied 2.20 percent, YTL Corporation surged 5.94 percent, YTL Power skyrocketed 8.71 percent and IOI Corporation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened solidly higher on Wednesday but faded as the day progressed, finally ending with significant losses.

The Dow stumbled 234.21 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 38,763.45, while the NASDAQ sank 171.05 points or 1.05 percent to end at 16,195.81 and the S&P 500 dropped 40.53 points or 0.77 percent to close at 5,199.50.

Stocks initially continued to benefit from bargain hunting, as traders picked up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the recent sell-off.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as concerns about the outlook for the U.S. economy continued to hang over the markets.

Oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday as data showed a much larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up $2.03 or 2.75 percent at $75.23 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.