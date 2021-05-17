Malaysia Bourse Predicted To Run Out Of Steam On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting more than 5 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Kuala Composite Index now rests just above the 1,580-point plateau although the rally figures to stall on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation due to a surge in local coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets finished with slight losses and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Monday following losses from the plantations, gains from the financials and mixed performances from the telecoms and glove makers.

For the day, the index rose 0.94 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 1,583.46 after trading between 1,577.49 and 1,592.57. Volume was 6.602 billion shares worth 3.801 billion ringgit. There were 1,061 decliners and 195 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata dipped 1.08 percent, while CIMB Group accelerated 1.67 percent, Dialog Group dropped 1.33 percent, Digi.com fell 1.19 percent, Genting tumbled 2.29 percent, Genting Malaysia retreated 2.17 percent, Hartalega Holdings spiked 1.89 percent, IHH Healthcare tanked 2.39 percent, IOI Corporation lost 1.21 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong plunged 2.40 percent, Maybank jumped 1.10 percent, Maxis soared 2.21 percent, MISC climbed 1.04 percent, Petronas Chemicals declined 1.85 percent, PPB Group was down 0.86 percent, Press Metal sank 1.48 percent, Public Bank surged 2.90 percent, RHB Capital eased 0.57 percent, Sime Darby skidded 2.24 percent, Sime Darby Plantations shed 1.32 percent, Supermax plummeted 2.73 percent, Telekom Malaysia rallied 1.42 percent, Tenaga Nasional added 0.41 percent and Top Glove slid 1.12 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened in the red on Monday, came off of the day's lows but still ended in negative territory.

The Dow shed 54.34 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 34,327.79, while the NASDAQ lost 50.93 points or 0.38 percent to end at 13,379.05 and the S&P 500 fell 10.56 points or 0.25 percent to close at 4,163.29.

Lingering concerns about inflation and the outlook for monetary policy weighed on Wall Street ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

Traders will closely analyze the Fed minutes for indications officials are growing concerned about the recent acceleration in inflation and considering tapering asset purchases.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said regional manufacturing activity pulled back modestly in May after jumping to a three-year high in April. Also, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence in the U.S. held steady in May.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Monday on hopes energy demand will pick up as the U.S. and European economies show signs of a quick recovery from the pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June rose $0.90 or 1.4 percent at $66.27 a barrel.

