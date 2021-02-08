Malaysia Bourse Poised To Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking almost a dozen points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,575-point plateau although it figures to stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, supported by rising crude oil prices and vaccine optimism. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the glove makers and mixed performances from the financials and plantations.

For the day, the index fell 5.30 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 1,573.33 after trading between 1,572.77 and 1,586.06. Volume was 7.044 billion shares worth 4.504 billion ringgit. There were 620 decliners and 569 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove plummeted 5.14 percent, while Supermax plunged 4.95 percent, Telekom Malaysia and Sime Darby both surged 3.17 percent, Genting Malaysia soared 2.80 percent, Genting spiked 2.65 percent, Hartalega Holdings tanked 2.57 percent, Press Metal perked 2.36 percent, RHB Capital accelerated 1.92 percent, Petronas Chemicals jumped 1.90 percent, CIMB Group climbed 1.54 percent, Public Bank tumbled 0.97 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong skidded 0.86 percent, Sime Darby Plantations advanced 0.61 percent, IOI Corporation dropped 0.47 percent, Maybank shed 0.38 percent, MISC added 0.32 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.31 percent, Maxis fell 0.21 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.20 percent and Dialog Group, Axiata and Digi.com were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 237.52 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 31,385.76, while the NASDAQ advanced 131.35 points or 0.95 percent to end at 13,987.64 and the S&P 500 gained 28.76 points or 0.74 percent to close at 3,915.59.

The support on Wall Street came as a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus in different parts of the world and improved vaccine rollout efforts have helped generate continued buying interest.

Traders also remain optimistic about the outlook for the global economy and the likelihood of additional U.S. fiscal stimulus as Democrats have taken the first steps toward passing President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package without Republican support.

Crude oil prices moved up sharply on Monday, lifted by forthcoming production cuts and growing optimism for stimulus from the Biden administration. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March closed higher by $1.12 or 2 percent at $57.97 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.