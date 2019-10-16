Malaysia Bourse May Turn Lower Again On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,575-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly soft on inconsistent data and profit taking. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index picked up 8.67 points or 0.55 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,574.90 after moving as low as 1,567.87. Volume was 3.1 billion shares worth 2.2 billion ringgit. There were 458 gainers and 426 decliners.

Among the actives, IOI Corporation surged 2.61 percent, while AMMB Holdings soared 1.83 percent, Digi.com spiked 1.73 percent, Genting accelerated 1.40 percent, IHH Healthcare jumped 1.24 percent, Sime Darby Plantations tumbled 1.03 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings skidded 1.02 percent, CIMB Group climbed 1.01 percent, Genting Malaysia advanced 0.99 percent, Top Glove added 0.94 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 0.84 percent, RHB Capital shed 0.70 percent, Tenaga Nasional and Sime Darby both rose 0.44 percent, Petronas Chemicals perked 0.27 percent, Hartalega Holdings fell 0.19 percent, Maybank collected 0.12 percent and Petronas Dagangan, PPB Group, Public Bank and Axiata Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending in the red.

The Dow shed 22.82 points or 0.08 percent to end at 27,001.98, the NASDAQ lost 24.52 points or 0.30 percent to 8,124.18 and the S&P 500 fell 5.99 points or 0.20 percent to 2,989.69.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested mixed U.S. economic data as well as the latest batch of earnings news.

The Commerce Department noted an unexpected decrease in U.S. retail sales in September, which raised some concerns about the economic outlook but also added to optimism about further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Also, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence climbed to its highest level in well over a year in October, while the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which said the U.S. economy expanded at only a slight to modest pace over the past month.

Despite persisting concerns about the outlook for energy demand, crude oil prices edged higher on Wednesday amid expectations OPEC will continue to cut output. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.55 or 1 percent at $53.36 a barrel.

