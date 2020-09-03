Malaysia Bourse May Test Support At 1,500 Points

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market turned lower again on Thursday, one session after snapping the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 35 points or 2.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,515-point plateau and it figures to open under pressure again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way lower after sharp gains in recent weeks. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the rubber glove makers, financials, telecoms and plantations.

For the day, the index skidded 22.14 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 1,515.40 after trading between 1,507.58 and 1,544.18. Volume was 9.406 billion shares worth 5.427 billion ringgit. There were 872 decliners and 315 gainers.

Among the actives, Hartalega Holdings cratered 9.77 percent, while Top Glove plummeted 3.72 percent, Hong Leong Financial surged 3.30 percent, Sime Darby soared 2.17 percent, Tenaga Nasional plunged 1.78 percent, Genting tanked 1.37 percent, IOI Corporation tumbled 1.33 percent, IHH Healthcare skidded 1.31 percent, Genting Malaysia retreated 1.30 percent, Maxis declined 1.18 percent, Press Metal surrendered 1.15 percent, MISC sank 1.04 percent, CIMB Group dropped 0.91 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong shed 0.87 percent, Dialog Group and Hong Leong Bank both lost 0.81 percent, Sime Darby Plantations fell 0.78 percent, Petronas Chemicals slid 0.72 percent, RHB Capital dipped 0.63 percent, Maybank slipped 0.55 percent, Digi.com sank 0.49 percent, Axiata and AMMB Holdings both lost 0.33 percent, Public Bank eased 0.25 percent and Petronas Gas, Petronas Dagangan and Malaysia Airports Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firmly negative as stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on Thursday as investors cashed in on recent gains.

The Dow plunged 807.77 points or 2.78 percent to finish at 28,292.73, while the NASDAQ plummeted 598.34 points or 4.96 percent to end at 11,458.10 and the S&P 500 tumbled 125.78 points or 3.51 percent to close at 3,455.06.

The sell-off on Wall Street largely reflected profit taking as traders looked to cash in on the recent strength in the markets. Stocks had been trending higher over the past several weeks, leading some analysts to suggest the recovery by the markets has been overdone.

In a marked reversal from recent sessions, tech stocks led the markets lower, as reflected by the nosedive by the NASDAQ.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. Also, the Institute for Supply Management saw a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in service sector activity in August.

Crude oil prices recovered after an early sharp fall on Thursday but still ended in the red on concerns about the pace of economic recovery and the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.14 or 0.3 percent at $41.37 a barrel.

