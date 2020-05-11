Malaysia Bourse May Spin Its Wheels On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Nuzul Al'Quran, the Malaysia stock market had alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 40 points or 3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,380-point plateau and it figures to remain in that neighborhood again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks offset by concerns for a renewed outbreak of Covid-19. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the financials were capped by weakness from the plantation stocks.

For the day, the index added 5.38 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 1,382.31 after trading between 1,382.02 and 1,392.23. Volume was 4.683 billion shares worth 2.737 billion ringgit. There were 540 gainers and 340 decliners.

Among the actives, Top Glove surged 3.25 percent, while Sime Darby soared 2.60 percent, MISC spiked 1.67 percent, Hartalega Holdings accelerated 1.66 percent, Press Metal tumbled 1.53 percent, Tenaga Nasional jumped 1.48 percent, Genting Malaysia climbed 1.28 percent, Genting gathered 1.22 percent, IOI Corporation skidded 1.02 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.88 percent, RHB Capital perked 0.87 percent, IHH Healthcare dropped 0.58 percent, Axiata advanced 0.52 percent, Digi.com sank 0.44 percent, AMMB Holdings shed 0.34 percent, Sime Darby Plantations lost 0.21 percent, Maxis added 0.19 percent, Petronas Chemicals gained 0.18 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong eased 0.10 percent and Petronas Dagangan, PPB Group, Dialog Group, Public Bank, Malaysia Airports Holdings and Maybank all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but eventually ended the session mixed.

The Dow sank 109.33 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 24,221.99, while the NASDAQ jumped 71.02 points or 0.78 percent to 9,192.34 and the S&P 500 rose 0.39 points or 0.01 percent to end at 2,930.19.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on recent strength in the markets amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections. But reports of new clusters of cases in South Korea and China raised worries about the dangers of reopening economies too quickly.

The advance by the NASDAQ partly reflected gains by big-name tech stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT), which all moved to the upside on the day.

Oil prices slid Monday on concerns of the outlook for energy demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic as several countries across the world announced plans to reopen their economies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.64 or 2.4 percent at $24.14 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.