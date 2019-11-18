Malaysia Bourse May Spin Its Wheels On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost a dozen points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just shy of the 1,605-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement among a lack of definitive catalysts. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the plantation stocks and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 9.61 points or 0.60 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,604.36 after trading as low as 1,592.47. Volume was 2.3 billion shares worth 1.4 billion ringgit. There were 414 decliners and 392 gainers.

Among the actives, IHH Healthcare surged 3.93 percent, while Digi.com soared 3.28 percent, CIMB Group spiked 2.49 percent, Axiata accelerated 2.34 percent, Hong Leong Bank tumbled 1.18 percent, Petronas Chemicals skidded 1.08 percent, Top Glove jumped 0.89 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong climbed 0.63 percent, Genting advanced 0.49 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.45 percent, Sime Darby sank 0.42 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 0.39 percent, Dialog Group shed 0.29 percent, Tenaga Nasional rose 0.15 percent, MISC was up 0.12 percent and Hong Leong Financial, Maybank and Genting Malaysia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks shrugged off early weakness Monday and managed to end slightly in the green at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 31.26 points or 0.11 percent to 28,036.15, while the NASDAQ gained 9.11 points or 0.11 percent to 8,549.94 and the S&P 500 rose 1.55 points or 0.05 percent to 3,122.01.

Stocks initially moved to the downside after a tweet from CNBC's Beijing Bureau Chief Eunice Yoon suggested Chinese officials have grown pessimistic about the chances for a trade deal.

However, traders have shown a predilection for taking upbeat reports about the trade talks at face value while shrugging off the negative news. The prevailing optimism about an eventual trade deal has led to a steady upward trend on Wall Street.

In economic news, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence ebbed in November.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday due to excess supply in the market and on uncertainty over a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for December ended down $0.67 or 1.2 percent at $57.05 a barrel.

