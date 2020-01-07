Malaysia Bourse May Slip Beneath Support At 1,600 Points

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had halted the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 25 points or 1.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,610-point plateau although it may see renewed selling pressure on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and a drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index gained 13.28 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 1,611.04 after trading between 1,596.42 and 1,612.60. Volume was 3 billion shares worth 1.8 billion ringgit. There were 441 gainers and 388 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata Group surged 4.81 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings plummeted 3.97 percent, RHB Capital soared 3.31 percent, PPG Group spiked 2.66 percent, Hartalega Holdings accelerated 2.43 percent, Maxis jumped 2.25 percent, Sime Darby Plantations climbed 1.86 percent, Petronas Chemicals perked 1.61 percent, Sime Darby gathered 1.35 percent, CIMB Group collected 1.34 percent, Dialog Group advanced 1.15 percent, Public Bank added 1.11 percent, IHH Healthcare gained 0.90 percent, Digi.com rose 0.89 percent, Press Metal increased 0.62 percent, MISC dropped 0.47 percent, Genting sank 0.33 percent, Tenaga Nasional shed 0.31 percent, Genting Malaysia was up 0.30 percent, Top Glove lost 0.21 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong eased 0.16 percent and Maybank, AMMB Holdings and IOI Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were lackluster on Tuesday and eventually finished in the red.

The Dow shed 119.70 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 28,583.68, while the NASDAQ eased 2.88 points or 0.03 percent to 9,068.58 and the S&P 500 fell 9.10 points or 0.28 percent to 3,237.18.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came amid uncertainty about the impact of rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

While traders generally seem optimistic that the war of words between Washington and Tehran will not escalate into a full-fledged military conflict, the uncertainty has kept buying interest in check.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit shrank to its smallest level in three years in November. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said service sector activity in the U.S. grew at a faster than expected pace in December.

Crude oil futures eased on Tuesday, snapping a three-session winning streak, after concerns about a U.S.-Iran standoff faded. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.57 or 0.9 percent at $62.70 a barrel.

