Malaysia Bourse May See Renewed Selling Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday halted the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than a dozen points or 0.8 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,545-point plateau although it may head south again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower, with investors expected to evaluate the most current coronavirus numbers. The European markets were down on Friday and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the plantation stocks and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 5.30 points or 0.34 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,544.46 after moving as low as 1,534.97. Volume was 2.7 billion shares worth 2.3 billion ringgit. There were 465 gainers and 330 decliners.

Among the actives, Maxis surged 2.36 percent, while Digi.com soared 1.83 percent, Dialog Group spiked 1.77 percent, Sime Darby Plantations accelerated 1.34 percent, AMMB Holdings and Genting both jumped 1.30 percent, RHB Capital climbed 1.24 percent, Public Bank tumbled 1.01 percent, Hartalega Holdings advanced 0.98 percent, Sime Darby skidded 0.90 percent, Tenaga Nasional gathered 0.79 percent, Genting Malaysia perked 0.67 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added 0.60 percent, MISC gained 0.50 percent, Axiata rose 0.46 percent, IHH Healthcare increased 0.35 percent, IOI Corporation was up 0.22 percent, CIMB Group dropped 0.20 percent, Top Glove lost 0.17 percent, Maybank collected 0.12 percent and Petronas Chemicals, Malaysia Airports Holdings and Press Metal were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is ambiguous as stocks saw choppy trade on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing mixed.

The Dow eased 25.22 points or 0.09 percent to end at 29,398.08, while the NASDAQ gained 19.21 points or 0.20 percent to 9,731.18 and the S&P 500 rose 6.22 points or 0.18 percent to 3,380.16. For the week, the NASDAQ spiked 2.2 percent, the S&P rose 1.6 percent and the Dow rose 1 percent.

Traders have recently shown a predilection toward buying despite signs of mounting headwinds, but the release of a mixed batch of U.S. economic data finally gave them pause.

The Commerce Department said U.S. retail sales rose in line with estimates in January, while core retail sales came in unchanged. Also, the Federal Reserve saw decrease in U.S. industrial production in January, while the University of Michigan noted an unexpected increase in U.S. consumer sentiment in February.

Crude oil prices surged higher on Friday with traders creating fresh long positions amid hopes the coronavirus impact may not weigh on the global economy for long. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures ended up $0.63 or 1.2 percent at $52.05 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.