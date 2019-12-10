Malaysia Bourse May See Continued Consolidation

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding almost 7 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index remains just above the 1,560-point plateau and it's likely to spin its wheels again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat ahead of the FOMC statement later today - with a hint of downside on trade concerns. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index eased 0.92 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 1,561.79 after trading between 1,559.23 and 1,564.82. Volume was 2.7 billion shares worth 1.5 billion ringgit. There were 443 decliners and 365 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove surged 1.85 percent, while Sime Darby plummeted 1.68 percent, Petronas Dagangan soared 1.53 percent, AMMB Holdings accelerated 1.31 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tumbled 1.29 percent, Genting Malaysia spiked 1.27 percent, Genting jumped 1.05 percent, CIMB Group skidded 0.77 percent, Petronas Chemicals dropped 0.71 percent, IOI Corporation and Press Metals both climbed 0.66 percent, Sime Darby Plantations sank 0.38 percent, Public Bank shed 0.32 percent, Tenaga Nasional advanced 0.30 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings added 0.25 percent, Axiata Group gained 0.24 percent, Maybank lost 0.23 percent, RHB Capital fell 0.18 percent, MISC rose 0.12 percent and Dialog Group, IHH Healthcare and Digi.com were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly negative as stocks showed a lack of direction again on Tuesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending slightly lower.

The Dow shed 27.88 points or 0.10 percent to 27,881.72, while the NASDAQ lost 5.64 points or 0.07 percent to 8,616.18 and the S&P 500 fell 3.44 points or 0.11 percent to 3,132.52.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as House Democrats announcing an agreement on President Donald Trump's trade deal with Canada and Mexico. The deal will allow the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) - Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) - to move forward.

That follows conflicting reports regarding trade talks between the U.S. and China with expectations the U.S. may delay imposing more tariffs on Chinese goods. However, a deal is unlikely to be completed this week, reports said.

Traders also were reluctant to make moves ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Tuesday despite lingering concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to global economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for January ended up $0.22 or 0.4 percent at $59.24 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.