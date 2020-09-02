Malaysia Bourse May See Additional Support On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 35 points or 2.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,535-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism for a global recovery, despite a rising number of coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, industrial issues and plantations - although the rubber glove makers were soft.

For the day, the index jumped 16.11 points or 1.06 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,537.54 after trading as low as 1,523.69. Volume was 11.594 billion shares worth 5.385 billion ringgit. There were 551 gainers and 537 decliners.

Among the actives, Hartalega Holdings plummeted 6.68 percent, while Genting surged 4.90 percent, Sime Darby soared 4.07 percent, Dialog Group spiked 3.63 percent, Petronas Chemicals accelerated 3.52 percent, AMMB Holdings rallied 3.40 percent, PPB Group jumped 2.93 percent, Petronas Gas climbed 2.83 percent, CIMB Group gathered 2.50 percent, Tenaga Nasional perked 2.37 percent, MISC advanced 2.25 percent, Genting Malaysia added 2.22 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 2.04 percent, Maybank collected 1.68 percent, Top Glove tumbled 1.58 percent, Public Bank rose 1.38 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings dropped 1.14 percent, Maxis increased 0.79 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.67 percent, Axiata gained 0.66 percent, Sime Darby Plantations rose 0.39 percent, Press Metal and IHH Healthcare both perked 0.38 percent and Digi.com was up 0.24 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks moved higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow surged 454.84 points or 1.59 percent to finish at 29,100.50, while the NASDAQ spiked 116.78 points or 0.98 percent to end at 12,056.44 and the S&P 500 jumped 54.19 points or 1.54 percent to close at 3,580.84.

The continued strength on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has propelled stocks higher over the past several weeks. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 again hit new record highs, while the Dow reached its best levels in over six months.

Traders continue to express optimism about the economy recovering from the coronavirus-induced slowdown, although some analysts have suggested the markets may be getting ahead of themselves.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted weaker than expected private sector job growth in August. Also, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book noted economic activity in the U.S. has increased over the past several weeks, but the gains were described as generally modest.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Wednesday on worries about a drop in gasoline demand and data showing a surge in oil production by OPEC members. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $1.25 or 2.9 percent at $41.51 a barrel.

