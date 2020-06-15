Malaysia Bourse May Regain 1,500-Point Level On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in three straight trading days, sinking almost 80 points or 5 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,500-point plateau although it may halt its slide on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the FOMC announced plans to buy corporate bonds. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Monday following heavy damage in all sectors - particularly the financials, plantations and industrials.

For the day, the index dropped 47.19 points or 3.05 percent to finish at 1,498.83 after trading between 1,490.44 and 1,548.05. Volume was 9.067 billion shares worth 5.318 billion ringgit. There were 1,107 decliners and 159 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove cratered 10.06 percent, while Petronas Dagangan plummeted 6.82 percent, Hartalega Holdings plunged 6.71 percent, Petronas Chemicals tanked 5.82 percent, Genting tumbled 5.22 percent, CIMB Group skidded 4.72 percent, Genting Malaysia retreated 4.23 percent, Axiata declined 3.58 percent, RHB Capital surrendered 3.20 percent, Digi.com dropped 3.20 percent, Maybank sank 2.65 percent, Malaysia Airport Holdings shed 2.52 percent, AMMB Holdings lost 2.48 percent, Press Metal fell 2.38 percent, Public Bank slid 2.26 percent, IOI Corporation dipped 2.05 percent, Dialog Group slipped 1.91 percent, Sime Darby was down 1.79 percent, MISC dropped 1.70 percent, Sime Darby Plantations lost 0.60 percent, Tenaga Nasional sank 0.51 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong eased 0.27 percent and Petronas Gas was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive even though stocks opened sharply lower on Monday before staging an afternoon rally to finish firmly in the green.

The Dow jumped 157.62 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 25,763.16, while the NASDAQ climbed 137.21 points or 1.43 percent to end at 9,726.02 and the S&P 500 gained 25.28 points or 0.83 percent to close at 3,066.59.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections after Beijing recorded a spate of new Covid-19 cases in a major wholesale market. Data also showed an increase in cases in more than 20 states, including California, Florida, and Nevada.

Selling pressure waned, however, as traders continued to express optimism about the economy after the New York Federal Reserve reported that regional manufacturing activity steadied in June after seeing sharp contractions in April and May.

Stocks turned positive after the Federal Reserve announced plans to begin buying a broad and diversified portfolio of corporate bonds to support market liquidity and the availability of credit for large employers.

Crude oil prices moved higher Monday as hopes about production cuts outweighed concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid a spike in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures settled at $37.12 a barrel, gaining $0.86 or 2.4 percent for the session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.