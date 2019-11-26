Malaysia Bourse May Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding more than a dozen points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,585-point plateau although it may find traction on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on cautious optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were slightly higher - and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the plantations and a mixed picture from the financial shares.

For the day, the index lost 7.48 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 1,583.87 after trading between 1,583.70 and 1,595.92. Volume was 3.4 billion shares worth 4.2 billion ringgit. There were 529 decliners and 352 gainers.

Among the actives, Petronas Gas plummeted 3.07 percent, while Petronas Dagangan surged 2.93 percent, Press Metal soared 2.11 percent, Maxis spiked 2.10 percent, Hartalega Holdings accelerated 2.04 percent, Genting plunged 1.68 percent, Genting Malaysia tumbled 1.59 percent, Sime Darby Plantations skidded 1.57 percent, Public Bank retreated 1.52 percent, AMMB Holdings jumped 1.49 percent, CIMB Group declined 1.31 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings and Hong Leong Financial both climbed 1.08 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 1.03 percent, IHH Healthcare sank 0.92 percent, Maybank shed 0.81 percent, Digi.com advanced 0.65 percent, Hong Leong Bank collected 0.48 percent, Axiata added 0.47 percent, Sime Darby gained 0.43 percent, Petronas Chemicals lost 0.42 percent, RHB Capital rose 0.35 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong fell 0.34 percent, Dialog Group was up 0.29 percent and IOI Corporation and Top Glove were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mildly positive as stocks moved higher again on Tuesday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 62.80 points or 0.22 percent to 28,129.27, while the NASDAQ gained 18.66 points or 0.22 percent to 8,651.15 and the S&P 500 rose 7.51 points or 0.24 percent to 3,141.15.

The modest strength on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum amid persistent optimism the U.S. and China will ultimately reach a trade agreement.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves, with some looking to get a head start on Thursday's Thanksgiving Day holiday.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted a continued and unexpected drop in consumer confidence in November. Also, the Commerce Department said new home sales pulled back from an upwardly revised level in October.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session on optimism that the U.S.-China will ultimately reach an agreement to end their long-running trade dispute. Crude for January delivery climbed $0.40 to $58.41 a barrel.

