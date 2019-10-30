Malaysia Bourse May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests right on the 1,580-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision as well as solid economic data. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, weakness from the telecoms and a mixed picture from the plantations.

For the day, the index added 2.21 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 1,580.00 after trading between 1,575.33 and 1,583.00. Volume was 2.3 billion shares worth 1.7 billion ringgit. There were 469 decliners and 328 gainers.

Among the actives, Hong Leong Financial surged 2.41 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings plummeted 1.98 percent, Sime Darby Plantations plunged 1.83 percent, CIMB Group soared 1.19 percent, Top Glove spiked 0.69 percent, Genting Malaysia jumped 0.63 percent, Hartalega Holdings climbed 0.58 percent, IOI Corporation advanced 0.46 percent, Sime Darby added 0.44 percent, Digi.com skidded 0.42 percent, Genting shed 0.35 percent, Public Bank collected 0.31 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.29 percent, Dialog Group lost 0.29 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong fell 0.28 percent, Axiata rose 0.23 percent, IHH Healthcare was up 0.17 percent, RHB Capital eased 0.17 percent, Petronas Chemicals gathered 0.13 percent and Petronas Gas, Maxis, Maybank, AMMB Holdings, Press Metal and MISC all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off a soft start on Wednesday and finished in the green.

The Dow added 115.27 points or 0.43 percent to 27,186.69, while the NADAQ gained 27.12 points or 0.33 percent to 8,303.98 and the S&P 500 rose 9.88 points or 0.33 percent to 3,046.77.

Stocks showed a lack of direction until the Fed announced its decision to lower interest rates for the third straight meeting, from 1.75 percent to 1.50 percent. Traders were unfazed by a change to the accompanying statement suggesting the Fed may put further monetary policy easing on hold.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter, while payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased more than anticipated in October.

Crude oil prices drifted lower and closed at their lowest levels in about a week on Wednesday after data showed a jump in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.48 or 0.9 percent at 55.06 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will release September numbers for producer prices later today; in August, prices were up 0.2 percent on month and down 1.9 percent on year.

