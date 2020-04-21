Malaysia Bourse May Extend Tuesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 25 points or 1.7 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,380-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on crude oil and coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. bourses were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure top open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday with damage across the board - especially from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index tumbled 31.39 points or 2.22 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,381.73 after peaking at 1,407.23. Volume was 6.491 billion shares worth 2.929 billion ringgit. There were 827 decliners and 198 gainers.

Among the actives, Petronas Chemicals plummeted 7.34 percent, while Hartalega Holdings plunged 5.48 percent, Press Metal tumbled 4.56 percent, CIMB Group skidded 4.24 percent, Top Glove tanked 3.85 percent, Genting Malaysia retreated 3.83 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong declined 3.41 percent, Genting dropped 3.40 percent, IOI Corporation sank 3.26 percent, Public Bank and Axiata both shed 2.60 percent, Sime Darby Plantations lost 2.25 percent, Maybank fell 1.69 percent, Maxis gained 1.32 percent, Dialog Group slid 0.93 percent, Tenaga Nasional stumbled 0.79 percent, Sime Darby dipped 0.54 percent, MISC was down 0.38 percent and AMMB Holdings eased 0.33 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow tumbled 631.56 points or 2.67 percent to finish at 23,018.88, while the NASDAQ plunged 297.50 points or 3.48 percent to 8,263.23 and the S&P 500 sank 86.60 points or 3.07 percent to 2,736.56.

Continued concerns about Monday's historic nosedive by crude oil prices weighed on Wall Street amid worries about the impact on the already hard hit U.S. energy industry.

Mounting worries about oversupply in the global crude market and lack of storage facilities knocked the wind out of the commodity once again. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May expired at $10.01 a barrel, rising $47.64, or 127 percent from Monday's close of -$37.63 a barrel.

WTI crude oil futures for June contract settled with a loss of $8.66, or about 43 percent, at $11.57 a barrel for the lowest close for most-active contracts in over 21 years.

Lingering concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic also generated some negative sentiment, with President Donald Trump set to suspend immigration in the U.S. as a result of the outbreak.

Closer to home, Malaysia will release March numbers for consumer prices later today; in February, inflation was flat on month and up 1.3 percent on year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.