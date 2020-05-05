Malaysia Bourse May Crack Resistance At 1,400 Points

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one day after it had ended the four-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 40 points or 3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,390-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on easing Covid-19 concerns and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index advanced 12.96 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 1,389.55 after trading between 1,378.75 and 1,398.07. Volume was 5.762 billion shares worth 2.699 billion ringgit. There were 774 gainers and 162 decliners.

Among the actives, Genting Malaysia surged 2.16 percent, while Tenaga Nasional soared 2.15 percent, Axiata spiked 2.11 percent, Petronas Chemicals accelerated 1.85 percent, Maybank gathered 1.36 percent, IOI Corporation perked 1.28 percent, Public Bank collected 1.26 percent, RHB Capital advanced 1.08 percent, Press Metal added 1.04 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings gained 1.01 percent, Sime Darby lost 1.00 percent, Genting rose 0.74 percent, CIMB Group increased 0.59 percent, IHH Healthcare was up 0.58 percent, Sime Darby Plantations added 0.42 percent, Dialog Group gained 0.31 percent, Top Glove rose 0.28 percent, Digi.com was up 0.22 percent and Maxis, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and MISC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow added 133.33 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 23,883.09, while the NASDAQ jumped 98.41 points or 1.13 percent to 8,809.12 and the S&P 500 gained 25.70 points or 0.90 percent to end at 2,868.44.

The higher open on Wall Street was a positive reaction to optimism that states will soon start to ease shutdown restrictions as Covid-19 concerns start to fade.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. service sector activity contracted for the first time since December of 2009 in April.

Crude oil futures extended gains to a fifth straight session as prices rose sharply Tuesday amid easing worries about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $4.17 or 20.5 percent at $24.56 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than two weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.