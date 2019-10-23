Malaysia Bourse May Bounce Higher Again On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one day after it had ended the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 5 points or 0.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,570-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on mixed earnings news and a jump in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, while the plantations came in mixed.

For the day, the index fell 5.30 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 1,568.79 after trading between 1,564.08 and 1,573.23. Volume was 2.6 billion shares worth 1.7 billion ringgit. There were 442 decliners and 363 gainers.

Among the actives, Hong Leong Financial plummeted 3.29 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings plunged 2.44 percent, Sime Darby Plantations surged 1.05 percent, Hartalega Holdings and Petronas Gas both tumbled 0.95 percent, Top Glove soared 0.92 percent, IHH Healthcare and Genting both skidded 0.88 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped0 .87 percent, Sime Darby sank 0.86 percent, Genting Malaysia shed 0.65 percent, MISC jumped 0.61 percent, Digi.com climbed 0.43 percent, CIMB Group lost 0.40 percent, RHB Capital and Maybank both fell 0.35 percent, AMMB Holdings slid 0.25 percent, IOI Corporation dipped 0.23 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Maxis both were down 0.18 percent, Petronas Chemicals eased 0.13 percent and Petronas Dagangan, Dialog Group and Axiata Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending modestly higher.

The Dow added 45.85 points or 0.17 percent to end at 26,833.95, while the NASDAQ rose 15.50 points or 0.19 percent to 8,119.79 and the S&P 500 rose 8.53 points or 0.28 percent to 3,004.52.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested soft earnings news from big-name companies like Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT) and Texas Instruments (TXN).

A lack of major developments on the Brexit and U.S.-China trade deal fronts also kept traders reluctant to make more significant moves.

Crude oil futures rose sharply and settled at a one-month high on Wednesday after data showed an unexpected decline in crude inventories in the U.S. last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.49 or 2.7 percent at $55.97 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.