Malaysia Bourse May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Monday ended the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than a dozen points or 0.85 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,370-point plateau and it may pick up steam on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on stimulus expectations and hopes that the U.S. economy will soon be re-opened. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index rose 0.31 points or 0.02 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,370.16 after moving as low as 1,378.40. Volume was 5.157 billion shares worth 2.228 billion ringgit. There were 469 gainers and 396 decliners.

Among the actives, Petronas Dagangan plummeted 2.76 percent, while Digi.com surged 2.75 percent, Sime Darby plunged 2.50 percent, Sime Darby Plantations soared 1.91 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings tanked 1.37 percent, Press Metal tumbled 1.33 percent, MISC spiked 1.28 percent, Tenaga Nasional skidded 0.82 percent IOI Corporation retreated 0.78 percent, CIMB Group jumped 0.57 percent, Maybank collected 0.54 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong climbed 0.49 percent, Hartalega Holdings declined 0.39 percent, Public Bank sank 0.38 percent, AMMB Holdings added 0.34 percent, Top Glove gained 0.28 percent, Axiata rose 0.27 percent, Petronas Chemicals and Maxis both lost 0.19 percent and Genting, Dialog Group, IHH Healthcare, Genting Malaysia and Hong Leong Bank all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow added 358.51 points or 1.51 percent to end at 24,133.78, while the NASDAQ gained 95.64 points or 1.11 percent to 8,730.16 and the S&P 500 rose 41.74 points or 1.47 percent to 2,878.48.

The strength on Wall Street came after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans for a phased reopening of his state's economy. Cuomo suggested the first phase, which involves low risk businesses in the manufacturing and construction sectors, could begin shortly after New York's stay-at-home order expires on May 15.

Buying interest was also generated amid optimism about additional stimulus ahead of Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings later this week.

Crude oil prices tanked on Monday amid mounting fears that production cuts might not be enough to counter the huge fall in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $4.16 or 24.6 percent at $12.78 a barrel.

