Malaysia Bourse May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 7 points or 0.4 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,565-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the FOMC's decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index rose 1.40 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 1,563.19 after trading between 1,558.76 and 1,568.03. Volume was 2.4 billion shares worth 1.7 billion ringgit. There were 421 gainers and 379 decliners.

Among the actives, Petronas Dagangan surged 3.56 percent, while IHH Healthcare soared 2.86 percent, Press Metal spiked 2.39 percent, Sime Darby plummeted 1.71 percent, Tenaga Nasional plunged 1.36 percent, RHB Capital accelerated 1.07 percent, Genting Malaysia tumbled 0.94 percent, Top Glove jumped 0.91 percent, AMMB Holdings climbed 0.78 percent, Genting advanced 0.69 percent, IOI Corporation skidded 0.66 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.58 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added 0.41 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 0.38 percent, Digi.com and PPB Group both shed 0.22 percent, Public Bank rose 0.21 percent, Petronas Chemicals eased 0.14 percent and Maxis, Maybank, Axiata and MISC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive, mostly in response to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy announcement.

The Dow added 29.58 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 27,911.30, while the NASDAQ gained 37.87 points or 0.44 percent to 8,654.05 and the S&P rose 9.11 points or 0.29 percent to 3,141.63.

The higher close on Wall Street came after the Fed decided to leave interest rates unchanged following three straight rate cuts. The decision was widely expected, although the Fed's projections showed a majority of meeting participants now expect interest rates to remain on hold throughout 2020.

In its accompanying statement, the Fed said the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support a sustained economic expansion, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective.

Crude oil prices eased on Wednesday after data showed a surprise increase in crude inventories in the U.S. last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for January ended down $0.48 or 0.8 percent at $58.76 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will see October numbers for industrial and manufacturing production later today; in September, they were up an annual 1.7 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.