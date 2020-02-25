Malaysia Bourse Likely To Hand Back Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 45 points or 3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,500-point plateau although it's expected to face renewed selling pressure on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on fears that the coronavirus is spreading. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and telecoms, while the plantations came in mixed.

For the day, the index gained 10.82 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 1,500.88 after trading between 1,481.46 and 1,503.30. Volume was 3.1 billion shares worth 2.8 billion ringgit. There were 531 gainers and 380 decliners.

Among the actives, Top Glove surged 3.31 percent, while Hartalega Holdings soared 2.37 percent, Axiata spiked 1.69 percent, IHH Healthcare accelerated 1.61 percent, Press Metal plunged 1.43 percent, Tenaga Nasional jumped 1.32 percent, Sime Darby Plantations climbed 1.22 percent, IOI Corporation tumbled 1.16 percent, RHB Capital gathered 1.09 percent, MISC perked 1.08 percent, Maybank advanced 0.98 percent, Digi.com added 0.96 percent, Dialog Group gained 0.90 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.82 percent, Genting sank 0.76 percent, Petronas Chemicals rose 0.63 percent, Sime Darby increased 0.50 percent, Genting Malaysia was up 0.34 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added 0.18 percent and AMMB Holdings was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks opened higher on Tuesday but quickly reversed course and fell deeply into the red.

The Dow shed 879.44 points or 3.15 percent to end at 27,081.36, while the NASDAQ lost 255.67 points or 2.77 percent to 8,965.67 and the S&P 500 fell 97.68 points or 3.03 percent to 3,128.21.

Stocks initially moved to the upside as traders went bargain hunting, picking up stocks at reduced levels following Monday's steep drop. Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as fears about the coronavirus outbreak escalating into a pandemic continued to grow.

Adding to the worries, MasterCard (MA) and United Airlines (UAL) joined a growing list of companies that have warned about the potential financial impact of the outbreak.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Tuesday, extending recent losses amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.53 or 3 percent at $49.90 a barrel.

