Malaysia Bourse Likely To Give Up Support At 1,500 Points

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,500-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed coronavirus concerns and the resulting slide in oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the rubber glove makers and industrials were mitigated by support from the financials and a mixed picture from the plantations and telecoms.

For the day, the index dipped 7.76 points or 0.51 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,503.90 after peaking at 1,517.33. Volume was 5.14 billion shares worth 3.586 billion ringgit. There were 611 decliners and 412 gainers.

Among the actives, Sime Darby surged 4.55 percent, while Top Glove plummeted 3.42 percent, PPB Group plunged 3.29 percent, Hartalega Holdings tanked 2.41 percent, Petronas Chemicals tumbled 1.63 percent, MISC soared 1.53 percent, IHH Healthcare skidded 1.52 percent, AMMB Holdings spiked 1.38 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong jumped 1.25 percent, Genting sank 1.25 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings dropped 1.04 percent, Public Bank climbed 1.04 percent, Genting Malaysia advanced 0.96 percent, Maybank added 0.85 percent, Digi.com shed 0.76 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.65 percent, IOI Corporation gained 0.45 percent, Maxis and Sime Darby Plantations both lost 0.40 percent, Axiata rose 0.34 percent, Dialog Group increased 0.26 percent, Press Metal was up 0.20 percent, Tenaga Nasional eased 0.19 percent and RHB Capital was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed to end in the red, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The Dow shed 131.40 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 27,452.66, while the NASDAQ fell 32.28 points or 0.29 percent to end at 11,085.25 and the S&P 500 fell 15.13 points or 0.48 percent to close at 3,335.47.

Although stocks moved off the day's lows, the mood remained cautious as investors looked ahead to the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden later today.

Lingering worries about the spread of coronavirus infections and fears of fresh lockdown measures weighed on the markets. Comments by Fed officials that the economy might take longer than expected to recover also affected the markets.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as worries about energy demand resurfaced after reports of a surge in new coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November fell $1.31 or 3.2 percent at $39.29 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.