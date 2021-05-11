Malaysia Bourse Likely To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding almost 10 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,580-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on concerns over the outlook for interest rates and stimulus. The European and U.S. markets were firmly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials and mixed performances from the plantations and glove makers.

For the day, the index lost 6.28 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 1,577.64 after trading between 1,571.96 and 1,581.26. Volume was 5.045 billion shares worth 2.710 billion ringgit. There were 980 decliners and 199 gainers.

Among the actives, CIMB Group and MISC both sank 0.73 percent, while Dialog Group jumped 1.33 percent, Digi.com fell 0.24 percent, Genting tanked 1.84 percent, Genting Malaysia plummeted 3.87 percent, Hartalega Holdings skidded 1.15 percent, IHH Healthcare tumbled 1.41 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.49 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong retreated 1.07 percent, Maybank shed 0.61 percent, Maxis dropped 0.65 percent, Petronas Chemicals lost 0.36 percent, Press Metal perked 0.37 percent, RHB Capital declined 0.97 percent, Sime Darby surrendered 0.89 percent, Sime Darby Plantations plunged 2.10 percent, Tenaga Nasional was up 0.10 percent, Top Glove gained 0.39 percent and Public Bank, PPB Group, Supermax, Telekom Malaysia, Axiata and Hap Seng Consolidated were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 473.66 points or 1.36 percent to finish at 34,269.16, while the NASDAQ dipped 12.43 points or 0.09 percent to end at 13,389.43 and the S&P 500 fell 36.33 points or 0.87 percent to close at 4,152.10.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected concerns about an acceleration in the rate of inflation and potential monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Adding to the inflation concerns, the Labor Department said the number of job openings reached a series high of 8.1 million on the last business day of March. The data led to worries that employers will have to raise wages to entice workers, which could prompt higher inflation.

Crude oil futures settled higher Tuesday following a report from OPEC that said demand is expected to rise by 5.95 million barrels per day or 6.6 percent this year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up by $0.36 or 0.6 percent at $65.28 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.