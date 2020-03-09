Malaysia Bourse Likely To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, dropping more than 65 points or 4.5 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,425-point plateau and it's expected to take further damage again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is brutally negative after the bottom fell out of the oil market, while coronavirus fears add to the weak sentiment. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board - particularly among the oil companies.

For the day, the index retreated 58.94 points or 3.97 percent to finish at 1,424.16 after trading between 1,422.65 and 1,459.81. Volume was 6.4 billion shares worth 3.4 billion ringgit. There were 1,154 decliners and 100 gainers.

Among the actives, Petronas Chemicals cratered 22.12 percent, while MISC plummeted 10.14 percent, Sime Darby Plantations plunged 9.65 percent, Dialog Group tumbled 7.90 percent, Press Metal skidded 6.37 percent, CIMB Group retreated 5.41 percent, IOI Corporation declined 5.29 percent, Genting sank 5.05 percent, Sime Darby dropped 5.00 percent, RHB Capital shed 4.04 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost 3.94 percent, Genting Malaysia fell 3.68 percent, Maybank slid 3.06 percent, AMMB Holdings declined 2.44 percent, Top Glove jumped 1.83 percent, Tenaga Nasional was down 0.79 percent and Axiata eased 0.50 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and continued to see heavy losses throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 2,013.76 points or 7.79 percent to end at 23,851.02, while the NASDAQ plunged 624.94 points or 7.29 percent to 7,950.68 and the S&P 500 cratered 225.81 points or 7.60 percent to 2,746.56.

According to reports, roughly 110,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 3,800 have died from the disease.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Monday, posting their biggest single-session drop in 30 years after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and said it would aim to boost output. Concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus also contributed to oil's sharp plunge.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April tanked to $27.34 a barrel before recovering some lost ground to eventually settle at $31.13 a barrel, down $10.15 or 24.6 percent from the previous close.

