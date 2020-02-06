Malaysia Bourse Has Firm Lead For Friday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 30 points or 2 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,550-point plateau and it's called higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for further resolution in the trade dispute between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index gained 15.98 points or 1.04 percent to finish at 1,552.77 after trading between 1,540.88 and 1,555.53. Volume was 3.1 billion shares worth 2.5 billion ringgit. There were 673 gainers and 292 decliners.

Among the actives, MISC surged 3.64 percent, while Genting Malaysia soared 3.06 percent, Public Bank accelerated 2.22 percent, Sime Darby Plantations spiked 1.76 percent, Press Metal jumped 1.60 percent, Genting climbed 1.51 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings gathered 1.44 percent, Hartalega Holdings perked advanced 1.22 percent, Dialog Group jumped 1.18 percent, Petronas Chemical climbed 1.09 percent, Maybank advanced 1.08 percent, RHB Capital added 1.05 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.94 percent, Sime Darby rose 0.92 percent, IOI Corporation increased 0.90 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.80 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.77 percent, Maxis sank 0.74 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.70 percent, Digi.com gained 0.68 percent, Top Glove lost 0.53 percent, AMMB Holdings rose 0.52 percent and Axiata was up 0.23 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks fluctuated early Thursday but then moved higher as the day progressed - sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 88.92 points or 0.30 percent to end at 29,379.77, while the NASDAQ gained 63.47 points or 0.67 percent to 9,572.15 and the S&P 500 rose 11.09 points or 0.33 percent to 3,345.78.

The continued strength on Wall Street came on the heels of news that China plans to cut tariffs on approximately $75 billion worth of U.S. goods in half. The reductions will coincide with the U.S. move to halve tariffs on $120 billion in Chinese goods as part of last month's phase one trade deal.

Lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak kept some traders on the sidelines, along with the upcoming release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report later today.

Crude oil prices edged higher on Thursday, lifted by reports that OPEC may increase production cuts. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended up $0.20 or 0.4 percent at $50.95 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will release December numbers for industrial and manufacturing production later today; in November, they were up an annual 2.0 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

