Malaysia Bourse Figures To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 45 points or 3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,505-point plateau although it's expected to face renewed selling pressure on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests major consolidation on growing fears over the escalation of the coronavirus. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian markets also figure to open in the red.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the telecoms, a mixed performance from the financial shares and weakness from the plantations.

For the day, the index added 10.40 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 1,505.59 after trading between 1,494.94 and 1,508.27. Volume was 3.5 billion shares worth 2.7 billion ringgit. There were 621 decliners and 264 gainers.

Among the actives, Hap Seng Consolidation surged 3.78 percent, while Maxis soared 2.61 percent, Maybank spiked 2.28 percent, Sime Darby accelerated 1.51 percent, Digi.com jumped 1.31 percent, Axiata climbed 1.20 percent, Press Metal perked 1.05 percent, CIMB Group plummeted 1.02 percent, Tenaga Nasional gathered 0.97 percent, Dialog Group advanced 0.89 percent, Petronas Chemicals tumbled 0.85 percent, MISC added 0.78 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings gained 0.74 percent, IOI Corporation sank 0.70 percent, Public Bank collected 0.58 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.45 percent, Sime Darby Plantations dropped 0.40 percent, Genting shed 0.39 percent, IHH Healthcare increased 0.35 percent, AMMB Holdings fell 0.26 percent, Top Glove was up 0.18 percent, Hartalega Holdings eased 0.17 percent and Hong Leong Financial and Genting Malaysia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is again brutal as stocks attempted to recover from an early sell-off on Thursday but pulled back once again to end lower for the sixth straight session.

The Dow shed 1,190.95 points or 4.442 percent to finish at 25,766.64, while the NASDAQ lost 414.29 points or 4.61 percent to 8,566.48 and the S&P 500 fell 137.63 points or 4.42 percent to 2,978.76.

The continued sell-off on Wall Street came as ongoing worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak continued to weigh on the markets after driving them lower in recent days.

Microsoft (MSFT) warned that it does not expect to meet its revenue guidance for a key segment that includes Windows due to the outbreak. The software giant joins a growing list of big-name companies that have warned about the potential impact of the coronavirus.

Traders shrugged off U.S. economic data that showed a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales and a much smaller than expected drop in durable goods orders.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Thursday, extending losses to a fifth session amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand. Higher crude stockpiles in the U.S. also weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April ended down $1.64 or 3.4 percent at $47.09 a barrel, the lowest finish in over a year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.