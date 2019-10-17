Malaysia Bourse Figures To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index remains just beneath the 1,575-point plateau although it may tick higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, mainly on news that a Brexit agreement may be at hand. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index eased 0.40 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 1,574.50 after trading between 1,569.21 and 1,577.04. Volume was 2.3 billion shares worth 1.9 billion ringgit. There were 413 decliners and 393 gainers.

Among the actives, Malaysia Airports Holdings plummeted 7.59 percent, while IOI Corporation surged 1.62 percent, Sime Darby Plantations soared 1.46 percent, AMMB Holdings spiked 1.28 percent, Top Glove accelerated 1.17 percent, Dialog Group tumbled 0.86 percent, Axiata jumped 0.71 percent, IHH Healthcare climbed 0.70 percent, Digi.com advanced 0.64 percent, Genting skidded 0.52 percent, MICS dropped 0.48 percent, Sime Darby retreated 0.43 percent, Petronas Chemicals perked 0.41 percent, RHB Capital collected 0.35 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong shed 0.28 percent, CIMB Group lost 0.20 percent, Public Bank rose 0.10 percent and Petronas Dagangan, Hartalega Holdings, Maybank, Tenaga Nasional, Genting Malaysia and Hong Leong Bank all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks fluctuated on Thursday before ending slightly higher, although buying interest was subdued.

The Dow added 23.90 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 27,025.88, while the NASDAQ added 32.67 points or 0.40 percent to 8,156.85 and the S&P 500 rose 8.26 points or 0.28 percent to 2,997.95.

Early buying interest was generated by news that U.K. and European Union negotiators have reached a last-minute Brexit deal - although it still needs to be approved by U.K. lawmakers.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve reported a bigger than expected decrease in industrial output in September, while the Commerce Department showed a sharp pullback in housing starts last month.

While these numbers raise some concerns about the health of the U.S. economy, they also increase the likelihood of another interest rate cut from the FOMC.

Crude oil prices rebounded after early weakness and settled higher Thursday, despite data showing a jump in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for November ended up $0.57, or 1.1 percent at $53.93 a barrel.

