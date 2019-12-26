Malaysia Bourse Expected To Snap Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, sliding more than 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,605-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be positive, with markets expected to ride upward momentum into next year. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firm and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Thursday following gains from the plantations and mixed performances from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index eased 0.68 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 1,603.55 after trading between 1,602.66 and 1,607.12. Volume was 1.9 billion shares worth 1.1 billion ringgit. There were 428 gainers and 305 decliners.

Among the actives, IOI Corporation surged 1.75 percent, while PPB Group soared 1.23 percent, Sime Darby plunged 0.87 percent, Top Glove plummeted 0.84 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings tumbled 0.78 percent, CIMB Group skidded 0.76 percent, Public Bank retreated 0.71 percent, Genting Malaysia accelerated 0.62 percent, Dialog Group declined 0.58 percent, AMMB Holdings jumped 0.51 percent, Genting climbed 0.50 percent, Maybank collected 0.47 percent, Tenaga Nasional advanced 0.45 percent, Sime Darby Plantations added 0.37 percent, MISC dropped 0.36 percent, Axiata gained 0.24 percent, Digi.com and Press Metal both rose 0.22 percent, Hartalega Holdings increased 0.18 percent, Petronas Chemicals was up 0.14 percent and RHB Capital, IHH Healthcare, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher in light volume on Thursday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 105.94 points or 0.37 percent to 28,621, while the NASDAQ gained 69.51 points or 0.78 percent to 9.022.39 and the S&P 500 rose 16.53 points or 0.51 percent to 3,239.91.

The markets continued to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has helped stocks continually reach new record highs in recent sessions. The likely signing of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal has helped to maintain positive sentiment on Wall Street in recent weeks.

Stocks have continued to trudge higher despite a lack of major catalysts, with traders seemingly reluctant to cash in on recent gains amid worries about missing out on further upside.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a continued pullback in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session amid easing concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.57 or 0.9 percent at $61.68 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.