Malaysia Bourse Expected To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 25 points or 1.7 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index remains just above the 1,380-point plateau and it figures to see little movement on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is unclear, with coronavirus concerns and a surge from crude oil prices warring for attention. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares, telecoms and plantations.

For the day, the index eased 0.25 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 1,381.64 after trading between 1,378.78 and 1,395.34. Volume was 5.035 billion shares worth 2.571 billion ringgit. There were 462 gainers and 376 decliners.

Among the actives, Sime Darby surged 7.53 percent, while Genting Malaysia plummeted 2.59 percent, Axiata soared 2.40 percent, Tenaga Nasional plunged 1.60 percent, IHH Healthcare spiked 1.56 percent, IOI Corporation accelerated 1.32 percent, Maybank tumbled 1.07 percent, RHB Capital skidded 1.05 percent, AMMB Holdings retreated 1.00 percent, Genting declined 0.99 percent, Hartalega Holdings dropped 0.92 percent, Public Bank collected 0.89 percent, Top Glove jumped 0.73 percent, Maxis sank 0.56 percent, Sime Darby Plantations climbed 0.42 percent, Press Metal perked 0.27 percent, Digi.com added 0.22 percent and Petronas Chemicals, Petronas Dagangan, Petronas Gas, PPB Group, Dialog Group, Malaysia Airports Holdings, CIMB Group and Kuala Lumpur Kepong all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers is murky as stocks fluctuated on Thursday before eventually ending the session little changed after failing to sustain an early rally.

The Dow added 39.44 points or 0.17 percent to 23,515.26, while the NASDAQ eased 0.63 points or 0.01 percent to 8,494.75 and the S&P 500 dipped 1.51 points or 0.05 percent to 2,797.80.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders reacted to conflicting reports regarding Gilead Sciences' (GILD) potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir after reports said the drug "flopped" in its first randomized clinical trial.

In economic news, the Labor Department said more than 4 million people filed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, although that reflects a continued decline from the nearly 7 million people that filed first-time claims in the last week of March.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Thursday, extending gains from the previous session on an escalation in tensions in the Middle East and expectations of an output cut. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.72 or 20 percent at $16.50 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.