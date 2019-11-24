Malaysia Bourse Expected To Reclaim 1,600-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 15 points or 0.9 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,595-point plateau and it's looking at another green light on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China in the near future. The European and U.S. markets rose on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the industrials and plantations and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index added 4.65 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 1,596.84 after trading between 1,589.25 and 1,600.06. Volume was 2.6 billion shares worth 2 billion ringgit. There were 418 decliners and 403 gainers.

Among the actives, Petronas Dagangan surged 2.21 percent, while Petronas Gas soared 1.61 percent, Petronas Chemicals spiked 1.43 percent, Axiata accelerated 1.40 percent, Tenaga Nasional jumped 0.74 percent, Sime Darby Plantations climbed 0.59 percent, Maxis advanced 0.57 percent, Hartalega Holdings added 0.56 percent, Press Metal shed 0.42 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 0.42 percent, Genting Malaysia lost 0.31 percent, Public Bank collected 0.20 percent, CIMB Group fell 0.19 percent, IHH Healthcare eased 0.18 percent and Genting, Sime Darby, Dialog Group, Top Glove, RHB Capital, Maybank, AMMB Holdings, IOI Corporation and Digi.com all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks turned in a lackluster performance Friday, showing a lack of direction but managing to end modestly higher.

The Dow added 109.33 points or 0.39 percent to 27,875.62, while the NASDAQ gained 13.67 points or 0.16 percent to 8,519.88 and the S&P 500 rose 6.75 points or 0.22 percent to 3,110.29. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ eased 0.2 percent and the S&P lost 0.3 percent.

The choppy trading on the day came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid lingering uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal. Recent reports have suggested the signing of a phase one trade deal could be delayed until next year as U.S. and Chinese officials struggle to reach agreement on core issues.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from the University of Michigan showing a much bigger than expected upward revision to its reading on U.S. consumer sentiment in November.

Crude oil prices slipped on Friday as traders took profits after recent gains. Delays in a trade deal between the U.S. and China and worries about energy demand outlook weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January fell $0.81 or 1.4 percent at $57.77 a barrel.

