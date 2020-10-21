Malaysia Bourse Expected To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, sinking more than 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,490-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns over a new wave of the coronavirus and doubts about a new stimulus package to deal with it. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the rubber glove makers, financials and telecoms.

For the day, the index dropped 18.57 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 1,492.40 after trading between 1,492.19 and 1,513.20. Volume was 8.476 billion shares worth 5.945 billion ringgit. There were 758 decliners and 375 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove plummeted 6.33 percent, while Hartalega Holdings plunged 6.30 percent, Sime Darby surged 2.94 percent, Axiata tanked 2.56 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings spiked 1.72 percent, Sime Darby Plantations tumbled 1.41 percent, Dialog Group skidded 1.33 percent, RHB Capital advanced 1.16 percent, Genting Malaysia retreated 0.99 percent, Petronas Chemicals declined 0.85 percent, MISC surrendered 0.62 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong sank 0.55 percent, Press Metal perked 0.54 percent, Maybank dropped 0.42 percent, AMMB Holdings added 0.34 percent, CIMB Group shed 0.33 percent, Public Bank and Digi.com both lost 0.25 percent, IOI Corporation gained 0.23 percent, PPB Group fell 0.21 percent, Maxis and IHH Healthcare both rose 0.20 percent and Genting, Petronas Gas, Hap Seng, Nestle Malaysia and Tenaga Nasional were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finally finishing in the red.

The Dow shed 97.97 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 28,210.82, while the NASDAQ lost 31.80 points or 0.28 percent to end at 11,484.69 and the S&P 500 slid 7.56 points or 0.22 percent to close at 3,435.56.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders kept an eye on the latest developments in Washington, as lawmakers try to reach an agreement on a new stimulus bill.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed on Tuesday that he has warned the White House not to make a deal before the elections.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard urged Congress to pass a new relief bill in a speech at an online conference hosted by the Society of Professional Economists.

Crude oil prices tumbled Wednesday, weighed by concerns over a drop in energy demand following a smaller than expected drop in oil stockpiles and an increase in gasoline inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December were down $1.67 or 4 percent at $40.03 a barrel.

