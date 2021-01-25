Catcha Investment, a blank check company formed by Catcha Group targeting "new economy" sectors in Asia Pacific, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Catcha Investment would command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Patrick Grove and President and Director Luke Elliott, co-founders of Southeast Asian internet investment firm Catcha Group. Catcha Investment intends to focus on a target with operations or prospective operations in the technology, digital media, financial technology, or digital services sectors ("new economy" sectors) across Asia Pacific, particularly Southeast Asia and Australia.



Catcha Investment was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE. The company has not yet chosen a ticker (RC ticker: CIU.RC). It filed confidentially on January 8, 2021. J.P. Morgan is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Malaysia-based SPAC Catcha Investment files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.