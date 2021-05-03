Malaysia Aviation Group aims to diversify, boost digital business

Commodities

Malaysia Aviation Group, parent of national carrier Malaysia Airlines, said on Tuesday it is aiming to position itself as a global travel group and expand beyond the airlines business.

Group Chief Executive Captain Izham Ismail said in a virtual press briefing that the group wanted to become a "one-stop centre for all travel needs".

The group will boost its digital business, and look to monetise data insights as a core revenue stream, he said, adding that the company expects to break-even and turn cash flow-positive in 2023.

