Malaysia Aviation Group aims to diversify, boost digital business

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia Aviation Group, parent of national carrier Malaysia Airlines, said on Tuesday it is aiming to position itself as a global travel group and expand beyond the airlines business.

Group Chief Executive Captain Izham Ismail said in a virtual press briefing that the group wanted to become a "one-stop centre for all travel needs".

The group will boost its digital business, and look to monetise data insights as a core revenue stream, he said, adding that the company expects to break-even and turn cash flow-positive in 2023.

(Reporting by Liz Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

